Burroughs Defeats Cantwell, 56-48

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

John Burroughs High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team defeated visiting Montebello Cantwell-Sacred Heart, 56-48, in the Huntington Park tournament last Saturday. No individual statistics were reported to the Leader.

The Bears (5-5 overall, 1-1 in league) are scheduled to resume Pacific League action at Pasadena High on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

BURBANK

The Bulldogs have been idle since falling to visiting Granada Hills’ Kennedy, 57-55, on Dec. 23.

Burbank High (3-7 overall record, 1-3 in league) will compete in the Village Christian Showcase against Sun Valley Poly High on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 9:30 a.m. Burbank is scheduled to host Arcadia in a Pacific League game on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m