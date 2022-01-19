LCPC Offers COVID Testing

First published in the Jan. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

With the Omicron strain of COVID-19 surging throughout Los Angeles County, La Cañada Presbyterian Church has arranged for the Breakthrough Genomics test lab to collect samples and perform confidential COVID-19 PCR saliva direct tests for residents of the foothill communities.

Lab personnel will be present outside of Fellowship Hall every Friday in January from 9 a.m.-12 noon, to collect saliva samples. The sample collection is non-invasive; all that is required is for the person tested to spit into a test tube, which is then sealed, labeled and bagged. Lab personnel will courier the samples to the lab. Results will be provided directly and confidentially late Friday or early Saturday morning.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing at LCPC’s testing site. An insured person can get a COVID-19 test when needed by any provider, in or out of their health plan network, at no cost. If you’re uninsured, the government pays for your test. Breakthrough Genomics lab is owned by LCPC attendees Laura and John Buda.

To register for the test, go to lacanadapc.org/covid-testing. LCPC is located at 626 Foothill Blvd, La Cañada Flintridge, Calif. 91011.