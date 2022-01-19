Toyota Donates $5K to Assistance League

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Assistance League Glendale received a $5,000 check from Gary Guemiksizian, general manager of Toyota of Glendale, and the nonprofit anticipates receiving matching funds from the Toyota Corporation.

Guemiksizian explained that Toyota of Glendale gave donations to two Glendale nonprofits this year by drawing the names from a hat. The names being considered were approved as nonprofits by Toyota Corporate. ALG supports Operation School Bell, Senior Neighborhood Fellowship, Ascencia baskets, vocational training and scholarships.

To learn more about ALG, call President Carol Svatora at (586) 202-8764, or stop by Thrift Alley, 314 E. Harvard St., Glendale 91205, on Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.