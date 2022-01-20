Hoover Earns Consecutive Shutouts

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

After a three-game losing streak, Hoover High School’s varsity girls’ soccer team has bounced back nicely by earning back-to-back shutout victories.

This week, the Tornados (5-7 overall record, 2-4 in league) traveled to Burbank for a Pacific League game and won, 3-0, on Tuesday.

Previously, Hoover handled South Gate High, 1-0, at the L.A. Valley Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8. No individual statistics were reported to the News-Press.

The Tornados are scheduled to host Glendale on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m.

CRESCENTA VALLEY

The Falcons entered this week having been idle since shutting out visiting Hoover, 1-0, in a Pacific League game on Jan. 4.

Crescenta Valley (5-0 in league, 8-1-1 overall) will attempt to remain undefeated in league play when it travels to Pasadena’s John Muir for a league matchup on Friday, Jan. 21, at 3:30 p.m.

GLENDALE

The Nitros have been idle since their 6-0 blowout win at Pasadena’s John Muir on Jan. 4.

Glendale (4-4-1 overall, 2-3 in league) is scheduled to visit Hoover on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m.