Burbank Recycle Center Offers Virtual Workshop

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Experts from the Burbank Recycle Center will host a virtual workshop on Tuesday providing basic training on what goes where and why.

This 90-minute Zoom session is an essential starter kit to help attendees navigate past the confusion of packaging with tips on how to reduce creating disposal in the first place. The webinar is a condensed Cliff Notes version of the center’s intensive zero-waste training program, Waste Warriors.

Attendees will explore the 6 Rs of waste reduction: ReThink, Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Return nutrients back to nature. The session will cover:

• What recycling is (and what it isn’t)

• What happens when discarded material is picked up and goes “away”

• Understanding of plastics and packaging types

• Electronics and Household hazardous waste

• Organics (yard clippings, food scraps)

• Waste reduction and prevention tips

The city of Burbank’s “Where it Goes” guide, an online search tool, is available at BurbankRecycle.org.

The workshop will be led by Amy Hammes from the Burbank Recycle Center. To register, visit bit.ly/325fo8w.