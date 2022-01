First published in the Jan. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

During the La Cañada Congregational Church’s annual meeting, Phil Markgraf (left) was recently elected to serve as moderator during the church’s 125th year. Outgoing moderator James Breckinridge passed Markgraf the gavel. The church formed in 1897, making it the oldest in the valley. The state of California proclaimed the institution as historic landmark in 1969.