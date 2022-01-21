JBHS Class of ’62 Celebrates 60th Reunion

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

John Burroughs High School’s class of 1962 has scheduled to come together for their 60th year class reunion celebration on Saturday, June 25, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Burbank Elks Lodge located at 2232 N. Hollywood Way.

Alumni can expect to renew old friendships, share memories and catch up on what’s new amid an evening of fine dining, nostalgic music and video and photo opportunities to capture the special moments made during the event.

The Reunion Committee encourages all to attend and spread the word to those they may know that haven’t heard about the reunion as the group strives to contact as many graduates with contact information they have on file.

The JBHS class of ’62 can contribute to a reunion playlist by submitting their favorite song from their era, with the song title and artist, to Chuck Chavoor at cchavoor@gmail.com. For more information, email Chavoor.