Local Schools Ready to Resume League Action

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Crescenta Valley High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team has been idle since its 54-31 victory over visiting Burbank in Pacific League play on Dec. 16.

The Falcons (4-0 in league, 5-5 overall) are scheduled to visit Hoover High to resume league play on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m.

GLENDALE

The Nitros won their first Pacific League game last week by dominating visiting Pasadena Muir, 54-9, on Tuesday, Jan. 4. No individual statistics were reported to the News-Press.

Glendale (5-9 overall, 1-4 in league) is scheduled to continue league action by hosting intracity rival Hoover on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 5:30 p.m.

HOOVER

The Tornados entered this week having been idle since their 68-27 Pacific League loss at Pasadena on Dec. 16.

Hoover (1-8 overall, 0-3 in league) is scheduled to host Crescenta Valley for a league matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m.