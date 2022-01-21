Posted on by Sebastian Moore

Local Schools Ready to Resume League Action

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Glendale News Press.

Crescenta Valley High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team has been idle since its 54-31 victory over visiting Burbank in Pacific League play on Dec. 16.
The Falcons (4-0 in league, 5-5 overall) are scheduled to visit Hoover High to resume league play on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m.

GLENDALE

The Nitros won their first Pacific League game last week by dominating visiting Pasadena Muir, 54-9, on Tuesday, Jan. 4. No individual statistics were reported to the News-Press.
Glendale (5-9 overall, 1-4 in league) is scheduled to continue league action by hosting intracity rival Hoover on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 5:30 p.m.

HOOVER

The Tornados entered this week having been idle since their 68-27 Pacific League loss at Pasadena on Dec. 16.
Hoover (1-8 overall, 0-3 in league) is scheduled to host Crescenta Valley for a league matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m.