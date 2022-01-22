Lutheran Church Temporarily Switches to Online Only

First published in the Jan. 20 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

All in-person activities at Lutheran Church in the Foothills are temporarily paused due to the surging Omicron variant; however, the 10 a.m. service will continue to be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel.

Services are also posted to LCIF’s website, where they can be viewed anytime. Church groups — including Bible study, knitting and quilting— are back to meeting remotely via Zoom, as they did earlier in the pandemic. All are encouraged to join these groups and learn about the Bible, or pick up a new hobby.

This Sunday, Pastor Chuck Bunnell will lead online worship and will be joined by musicians Mark Anzelon and Sun Coe.

Visit the church’s website at lcifoothills.org for details on all of the events and meeting times. You can also find opportunities to help serve the community, or receive help yourself.

The church office is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge and is generally open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, email office@lcifoothills.org, or call (818) 790-1951.