Methodist Church Shares Message of Good News

First published in the Jan. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Pastor Karin Ellis of La Cañada United Methodist Church preaches virtually that God’s good news is for everyone this Sunday at 5 p.m. at lcumc.com and on the church’s Facebook page.

Referencing the story of Jesus preaching at the synagogue (Luke 4:21-30), Ellis will discuss Jesus’ telling all who are gathered that God’s good news is for each and every one of them.

She will also explore how people today can share God’s good news so that everyone is included, loved and has a place and a purpose.

Note that currently, LCUMC is only worshiping online in an effort to keep everyone safe.

For more info about LCUMC’s virtual activities, visit lcumc.com, or call (818) 790-3605.