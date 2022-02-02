La Cañada Ties South Pas, Loses at Temple City

First published in the Jan. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity girls’ soccer team traveled to South Pasadena for a Rio Hondo League rematch and tied for a second time this season, 1-1, last Friday.

Junior Catherine Mispagel scored in the 65th minute to tie the game while sophomore Montana La Barge posted three saves in the cage.

Earlier in the week, the Spartans (6-2-3 overall record, 1-1-2 league mark) narrowly lost a league game at Temple City, 3-2. Junior Atziri Fernandez Orozco and Mispagel each scored one goal while La Barge had two saves.

La Cañada is scheduled to host San Marino in a league matchup this Friday, Jan. 28, at 3:30 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves were in jeopardy of having their 5-year-old Prep League winning streak snapped (dating back to the 2016-17 season) but senior captain Kate Fuetterer had different plans as she scored the game-winning goal in the 79th minute to edge host Pasadena Poly, 2-1, last Saturday.

“It’s so relieving,” Fuetterer said of the victory. “The team was working hard the whole game and it just ended up in our favor. The rivalry has been ongoing for many years and it’s very satisfying to come out with a win at the end. We hope to continue that streak moving forward.”

Flintridge Prep (4-0 league record, 11-0-2 overall) registered its 49th consecutive league victory while extending its win streak over the Panthers to 10 games since 2017.

Flintridge Prep freshman Valentina Mancilla highlighted the first half by opening the scoring in the 30th minute on a 15-yard bullet. Junior teammates Sage Shurman and Nadya Lamarr each finished with one assist.

Earlier last week, the Wolves shut out Pasadena’s Westridge School, 4-0, in a league matchup. Fuetterer registered two goals, junior Chayse Lim-Ying had one goal and two assists, and Shurman scored once. Freshman Dagny Marion ended with one assist. Junior goalie Ana Bozzi-Mackay registered her second shutout victory in as many days.

The Wolves are scheduled to host Pasadena’s Mayfield Senior this Friday, Jan. 28, at 3:30 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART

The Tologs tied their lone match last week, 1-1, at Mission Hills Alemany on Friday.

Senior Allison Risha scored once while senior Sophia Ospina was credited with an assist.

FSHA (3-5-1 overall, 1-2 in league) is scheduled to host West Hills Chaminade for a league rematch on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 10:30 a.m. The meeting earlier this month resulted in an Eagles shutout over the Tologs, 6-0.