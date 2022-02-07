LCF Chamber Hosts 110th Installation, Awards Gala

First published in the Feb. 3 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Mary Emily Myers / Outlook Valley Sun

The La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce recently held its 110th Installation and Awards Gala at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club.

The annual event included the presentation of the 2022 Royal Court and Coronation Ceremony, where Erin Carney of Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy was crowned as Miss La Cañada Flintridge.

Community Service Awards were also given out, which honored Business of the Year recipient Bent Hansen of Los Gringos Locos; Community Spirit recipient Barbara Marshall; Educator of the Year recipient Jim Carnal, principal of LCHS; Law Enforcement Award recipient Eric Matejka; and Ambassador of the Year recipient Mary Gant. Additionally, a special recognition was given to Lynne Graves of Plan Ahead Events.