Two Men Arrested in Foothill Parking Lot

First published in the Feb. 3 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The Flock Safety license plate reader cameras possibly foiled a crime on Monday as officers detained and arrested two men in a parking lot in front of the T-Mobile store on Foothill Boulevard.

Lt. Robert Hahnlein, who serves as acting captain of Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, told the Outlook Valley Sun on Tuesday that they had received a notification on the cameras of a stolen white Mercedes Benz. Deputies driving by Foothill Boulevard noticed the vehicle parked in the lot that includes Subway and Roundtable Pizza. They approached the car, which had been reported stolen in Pasadena, and apprehended the two male suspects without incident.

“Looks like they have a history of nefarious activity,” said Hahnlein. “I would have bet money they were going to hit the T-Mobile [store], too.”

The two suspects were from out of the area. One of them was on probation and the other had a criminal background, according to Hahnlein.

“[The deputies] did an outstanding job. No one got hurt and it went smooth, like clockwork,” Hahnlein said.

No other details were available as of the Outlook Valley Sun’s press deadline Wednesday. The investigation was handed over to the Pasadena Police Department.