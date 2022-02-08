La Cañada Extends Winning Streak to 3 Games

First published in the Feb. 3 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

After routing both of their Rio Hondo League opponents last week, La Cañada High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team is on a three-game win streak.

The Spartans recently defeated host San Marino, 5-1, last Friday. Nolan Paulson and Harrison Chant each scored once in the first half before piling it on in the last half. After transitioning to play the field, captain Nicholas Boghossian, La Cañada’s starting goalie, scored a goal on a penalty kick, while Jamie Saunders and Ryan Xiao each added one goal before San Marino finally found the net on a penalty kick in the 75th minute.

Earlier in the week, La Cañada visited Pasadena Blair and won, 3-1, last Wednesday.

Captain Christopher Boghossian scored La Cañada’s opening goal to tie the match, 1-1, in the first half. Then, in the last eight minutes of regulation, Tyler Na-Nakornpanom and Harrison Chant each scored one goal to send La Cañada home with a victory.

The Spartans are scheduled to visit undefeated Temple City on Friday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. After a string of victories, La Cañada will have to fend off the league’s top team to secure a second-place finish.

ST. FRANCIS

The Golden Knights recently shut out visiting West Hills Chaminade, 5-0, during a Mission League match on Sunday, Jan. 30, while maintaining possession of first place in the standings.

Senior Diego Jimenez fittingly opened the scoring on Senior Night on a penalty kick, while senior Aidan Simonian and junior Colin Gibbs each added a goal later in half. Junior Evan Barber, who added a goal in the second half, assisted Simonian’s goal while Gibbs’ score was a shot from the 25-yard mark. Junior Quinnten Guzmen scored a 30-yard goal in the second half while senior Julian Carrillo finished with one assist.

Senior goalies Ryan Guzman and Sebastian Hernandez each earned a clean sheet, splitting time in the cage.

To start the weekend, St. Francis (7-0-3 in league, 13-1-3 overall) tied visiting Studio City Harvard-Westlake 1-1 last Friday. Guzman got plenty of action as he registered five saves, while St. Francis’ lone goal game in the first half on a penalty kick by senior Derik Stepanians.

St. Francis traveled to Los Angeles Loyola for an intense rivalry league match and tied 1-1 on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Senior Tyler Mallet split two defenders and a perfect pass to senior Diego Jimenez inside the box scored St. Francis’ lone goal in the 54th minute. Guzman added two saves to help the Golden Knights avoid their first league loss.

The Golden Knights are scheduled to complete league action by visiting Mission Hills Alemany on Friday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves were shut out by rival Pasadena Polytechnic, 2-0, during a Prep League game on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Last week, Flintridge Prep traveled to Burbank Providence and routed the Pioneers 7-1 during a league match on Friday. No individual statistics were reported to the Outlook Valley Sun.

Flintridge Prep (2-1-2 in league, 7-5-5 overall) is scheduled to wrap up league action by hosting Chadwick of the Palos Verdes Peninsula on Friday, Feb. 4, at 4:40 p.m. After falling to Poly, the Wolves will have to fend off Chadwick in their final match to maintain sole possession of second place in league.