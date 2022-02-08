Spartans, Wolves Victorious in League

First published in the Feb. 3 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The La Cañada High School varsity girls’ soccer team has been on a roll lately after defeating its two most recent Rio Hondo League opponents while averaging 10 goals per game.

Most recently, the Spartans (5-1-2 league record, 10-2-3 overall) routed visiting San Marino, 7-1, last Friday as Catherine Mispagel and Hailee Takao each scored two goals. Hanan Phillips, Charlotte Krinsky and Lily Bingham, a recent JV call-up, each added one goal. Noemi Fusco and Montana La Barge split time in the cage as each tallied one save.

Earlier in the week, La Cañada pounded visiting Blair High of Pasadena, 13-0, last Wednesday. Shania Clorefine, Ria Mandal and Mispagel each scored twice, while head coach Kevin Neumeier credited the rest of the team for contributing to a “good overall team performance.”

The Spartans have a firm grasp on second place in the league standings with an opportunity to share first-place honors if Temple City stumbles.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves remained undefeated after shutting out their two most recent Prep League opponents, extending their impressive league winning streak to 51 games.

Flintridge Prep edged visiting Mayfield Senior, 1-0, last Friday, Jan. 28, as junior Sage Shurman scored the deciding goal late in the second half. Junior Nadya Lamarr was credited with the assist while sophomore goalie Jiawen Wang earned a shutout victory.

Earlier in the week, the Wolves (8-0 in league, 15-0-2 overall) defeated their rival, visiting Pasadena Polytechnic, 6-0, for a second time this season as junior Chayse Lim-Ying posted a hat trick. Shurman, freshman Sarah Rude and freshman Valentina Mancilla each finished with one goal. Sophomore Stella Smit and freshman Dagny Marion were each credited with an assist, and junior goalkeeper Ana Bozzi-Mackay earned a shutout victory.

FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART

The Tologs tied host Los Angeles Immaculate Heart, 1-1, in a Mission League match on Monday, Jan. 31. It was a nice bounce-back performance after FSHA (3-5-2 overall, 1-2-1 in league) was previously shut out at Studio City Harvard-Westlake, 6-0. No individual statistics were reported to the Outlook Valley Sun.