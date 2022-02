First published in the Feb. 3 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s Shereen Emadi has helped the Spartans to second place in the Rio Hondo League standings with a 7-1 record (11-8 overall). The Spartans, who were on a five-game winning streak when they traveled to San Marino for a league game on Tuesday (the result was unavailable by the Outlook Valley Sun’s press deadline), have not lost since falling to Temple City on Jan. 12.