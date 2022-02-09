Local High Schools Conclude Regular Season

First published in the Feb. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

The John Burroughs High School varsity boys’ soccer team wrapped up Pacific League action last week after edging host Arcadia, 2-1, in a crucial matchup.

By beating seventh-place Arcadia by one goal, the Bears secured a third-place finish in the standings with a 5-2 record (10-5-1 overall).

BURBANK

The Bulldogs were shut out by visiting Crescenta Valley, 1-0, during a nonleague game on Tuesday. It was officially a nonleague game because the two schools had previously played once in a Pacific League match earlier this season where CV was victorious, 3-0.

Even if the fifth-place Bulldogs (3-3 league record, 5-4 overall) won their league matchup at Hoover High yesterday (the result was unavailable by the Leader’s press deadline), Burbank wouldn’t be able to move up in the standings because it fell to fourth-place Pasadena earlier this season.