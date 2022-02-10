Thursday Club Scholarship Applications Open

First published in the Feb. 3 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The La Cañada Thursday Club Foundation recently began accepting applications to continue their tradition of awarding scholarships to graduating high school seniors living or attending school in La Cañada Flintridge.

Recipients of the “Foundation Scholarship” are selected based on academic achievement, community service and potential for success.

Recipients of the “Greenawalt Scholarship” are chosen based on academic achievement, triumph over a significant obstacle or hardship and potential for success.

The application and instructions can be found at lacanadathursdayclub.org, by clicking on the “Scholarships” tab at the top. The deadline for all items is 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28. The club’s scholarship committee regrets that incomplete applications will not be considered.