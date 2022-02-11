Better Homes and Gardens Affiliates With Town Center Realty Group

First published in the Feb. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced on Feb. 3 the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Town Center based in Burbank, continuing the brand’s momentum in California with its 28th affiliated company.

Co-owners Susan Featherly, Peter Micalchuck and Barinder Chhina established their company in 2014. Featherly ran a dance studio before starting a real estate career in 2004. Micalchuck parlayed his success as a restaurateur into a second career selling and investing in real estate. Chhina, a biomedical engineer, is a former client of Featherly and Micalchuck and a real estate investor. All three have experience as real estate investors with an extensive network of home improvement and renovation specialists.

“As an independent firm, it is challenging to stay up to date on technology and tools to help agents remain competitive, so we knew we needed the backing of a powerful partner to fuel future growth,” said Featherly.

The firm’s leadership will expand the business by attracting new agents and investing in specialized support staff to help increase agent efficiency and productivity. The multicultural office has agents from Armenia, Cuba, Guatemala, India, Iran, Mexico and Poland, which complements the BHGRE brand’s commitment to diversity and inclusion as part of its core values.

According to Realtor.com, the median home sales price in Burbank is $1 million.

