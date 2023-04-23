Luminaires Benefit Supports Doheny Eye Institute

HomeCharities & FundraisersLuminaires Benefit Supports Doheny Eye Institute
The Luminaires held its annual Founders Benefit on Thursday, March23, at the California Club in Downtown
L.A. This year’s benefit raised more than $150,000 for Doheny Eye Institute. Since 1975, the Luminaires have been supporting the Doheny Eye Institute through fundraising and volunteer participation. Since its founding, the Luminaires have raised more than $8.5 million in support of vision research at Doheny. Like Doheny’s mission to conserve, improve and restore vision, the Luminaires offer support to make the gift of sight possible for everyone. The Doheny Eye Institute is an independent nonprofit guided by three objectives: to increase knowledge of the human eye and its diseases through research, to apply this increased knowledge to patient care, and to transmit this knowledge through education, training and community service. More than 200 guests enjoyed browsing and purchasing items at the various vendor stalls, with 25% of the boutique proceeds benefiting Doheny, as well as participating in an opportunity drawing, with 100% of ticket sales going to the Institute. At noon, the attendees moved to the dining room for a luncheon and fashion show presented by Pearls, a popular women’s clothing shop on Mission Street in San Marino.

EVENT PHOTO GALLERY Photos by Staci Moraza

