Summer@Stratford: It’s Not Just a Camp, It’s an Experience!

We’ve designed the perfect camp for your child, complete with all the fun, enriching activities they love, and the important safety measures and flexible hours you expect. And with many options to choose from, campers will have endless, awesome experiences to keep them engaged and excited all summer long.
DAY CAMPS
Each week, students in kindergarten through grade 5 jump into action as they explore science and nature, become involved in creative and performing arts, and participate in sports and games that include the following camp activity blocks:
• Cardboard Innovators
• Cartoons & Comics
• Color Wars
• Create Your Own Story
• MVP Sports
• Science Challenges
SPECIALTY CAMPS
Our specialty camps are packed with hands-on activities that offer experiences for campers to discover new skills and talents including:
• BMX STEM Camp
• Booksicals
• Creative Artist
• Edventures Pirate Camp
• Food Explorers
• Rocketry, Air-and Water-Powered
SPORTS CAMP
Our rigorous sports camp promotes skill building, exposes children to new activities, and helps build healthy exercise habits.
Campers can enjoy sports and games, exciting STEM projects, arts, crafts, music, dance, drama and more. Just wait until you see what they are capable of! Learn more by visiting us online at stratfordschools.com/summer.

