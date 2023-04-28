South Pasadena Educational Foundation Offers Summer Programs

For K-8, the South Pasadena Educational Foundation is excited to see the return of some favorite classes such as Science Olympiad, Ukulele, Theater Arts, Building Reading & Writing, DJ Summer Beats, Filmmaking, Financial Literacy, Mandarin Conversation, Ceramics, Knitting, Lego Robotics, Dance, Art, Graphic Design, Coding, and Public Speaking. Materials Kits will be available for collection the week before Summer school.

High school students can take Advanced Credit & Recovery classes in Science, Driver’s Ed, Economics, Government, Health, World and U.S. History, Prep for Math, Printmaking with Graphic Design, and Psychology.

Classes meet daily Monday through Friday. High school students can opt to take classes online. This is great for high school families unable to commit to a daily in-person class.

SPEF Summer School runs from June 12 to July 7 (high school ends July 14).

SPEF One-Week Camps — Art, Coding, Dance, Language, Science, Basketball, Flag Football, STEMspiration, Soccer, and Chess — start June 6.

For more information and to sign up, go to: SPEF4kids.org or email info@SPEF4kids.org.