Gooden School’s Country Fair Returns

On a beautiful spring day, and for the first time in four years, the Gooden School was able to host one of its most-beloved traditions, the Country Fair. The biannual event, not held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, featured traditional games, rides, food, music, dunk tank and a country store filled with homemade crafts, preserves, baked goods, candies and other handcrafted items made by Gooden School families. Chaired by parents Kate Butcher and Stephanie Watchler, the Country Fair Committee and Sub-Committee chairs included Sandra Flores, Christina Waugh, Allison Saunders, Lissy Carbone and Lisa Nguyen. The country store was organized and managed by parents Erin Sloan, Kat Finlay Zimmerman, Mibi Ting and Katie Malone. Teams of parent and middle school student volunteers also rolled up their sleeves and jumped in to help set up, operate booths and then clean up after the event, which made the fair run smoothly.

EVENT PHOTOS | Photos by Meghan Snyder