Pasadena Art Alliance Hosts Fringe Benefit

The Pasadena Art Alliance held their annual event this year in partnership with students and faculty at the ArtCenter in Pasadena for the Fringe Benefit on April 29. About 20 students and faculty members’ artworks were specifically created for the Fringe Benefit and, among others, were auctioned for sale. In addition to the artwork auction, the event included catered dinner by Filipino restaurant Kuya Lord, music by Kawai Matthews aka DJ ThisxMoment, and a performance by Beck+Col. About 300 guests attended that night, including event co-chairs Katy Champ and Shelly Sackett with Pasadena Art Alliance President Annaly Bennett.

EVENT PHOTOS | Photos by Keira Wight