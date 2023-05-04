Pasadena Community Foundation Holds Legacy Luncheon

The Pasadena Community Foundation honored Pasadena Community Foundation’s Endowment Builders, Legacy Society members and professional advisers during the Legacy Luncheon held at a private club on April 26. The event included a video presentation titled “A Legacy for Seniors — The Impact of the Eaton & Rawn Endowments,” as well as guest speaker Sherry Dewane’s presentation “Fraud, Forgery and Other Funny Business.” Pasadena Community Foundation expressed thanks for the 162 Endowment Builders who have created a named endowment to support PCF’s local grant making programs and the 64 Legacy Society members who have named PCF as a beneficiary in their estate plans. The local impact of both programs creates a lasting legacy of giving for individuals and families.

EVENT PHOTOS | Photos by Keira Wight