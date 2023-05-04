HomeCity NewsPasadena Community Foundation Holds Legacy Luncheon
Pasadena Community Foundation Holds Legacy Luncheon

The Pasadena Community Foundation honored Pasadena Community Foundation’s Endowment Builders, Legacy Society members and professional advisers during the Legacy Luncheon held at a private club on April 26. The event included a video presentation titled “A Legacy for Seniors — The Impact of the Eaton & Rawn Endowments,” as well as guest speaker Sherry Dewane’s presentation “Fraud, Forgery and Other Funny Business.” Pasadena Community Foundation expressed thanks for the 162 Endowment Builders who have created a named endowment to support PCF’s local grant making programs and the 64 Legacy Society members who have named PCF as a beneficiary in their estate plans. The local impact of both programs creates a lasting legacy of giving for individuals and families.

