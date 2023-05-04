HomeCharities & FundraisersRonald McDonald House Hosts ‘Walk for Kids’ Fundraiser
Charities & Fundraisers

Ronald McDonald House Hosts ‘Walk for Kids’ Fundraiser

maryann
By maryann
0
1

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California held their Walk for Kids event on April 29 at the Rose Bowl. Walk for Kids is annual community fundraiser that supports the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California. Volunteers, companies and donors from the local community attended to raise funds and awareness for the life-changing services and programs provided by the charity. The event encouraged participants to walk and engage in fun activities while showing support for families who rely on the charity’s resources during challenging times.

EVENT PHOTOS | Photos by Giancarlo Diaz

Previous article
South Pasadena Educational Foundation Offers Summer Programs
Next article
Gooden School Students Got Talent
maryann
maryann

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Outlook Celebrating Charity

Most Popular

Load more

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=3]

ABOUT US

Outlook Newspapers is a set of weekly newspapers with a vision of not only informing the communities we serve, but strengthening the relationships among its members and organizations.

 

Contact us: frontdesk@outlooknewspapers.com

FOLLOW US

Facebook Instagram Twitter
© 2023 Outlook Newspapers