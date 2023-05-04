Ronald McDonald House Hosts ‘Walk for Kids’ Fundraiser

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California held their Walk for Kids event on April 29 at the Rose Bowl. Walk for Kids is annual community fundraiser that supports the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California. Volunteers, companies and donors from the local community attended to raise funds and awareness for the life-changing services and programs provided by the charity. The event encouraged participants to walk and engage in fun activities while showing support for families who rely on the charity’s resources during challenging times.

EVENT PHOTOS | Photos by Giancarlo Diaz