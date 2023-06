The Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts hosted an opening night gala at Stewart House, the 1933 grand colonial estate with more than 11,000 square feet of living space on two acres of beautifully manicured grounds that can be toured until May 21. This year marks the organization’s 75th anniversary as a nonprofit philanthropic organization, contributing funds toward music and the arts in the local community.

EVENT PHOTOS | Photos by Toni LeBel