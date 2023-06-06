Foothill Family’s ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ Dazzles Guests

Foothill Family held its annual gala and auction, “Diamonds Are Forever,” at a private golf club in Pasadena on May 22. More than 100 of Foothill Family’s many representatives and supporters were in attendance. President Sheela Gade, CEO Steve Allen, auction chair Stefani Freeburg, and co-chairs Liz Hall and Christine Escobar were some of the Foothill Family team members who enjoyed the luxurious theme, which was inspired by the James Bond films and many guests wore outfits to fit the occasion. The event brought together community leaders, donors and supporters to raise unrestricted funds in support of mental health services and early childhood development programs. All proceeds will go toward making a positive impact on the social and emotional well-being of children and families in the community.

EVENT PHOTOS | Photos by Giancarlo Diaz