Mayfield Junior Parents’ Association Board Gathers for Luncheon

Former, current and future Mayfield Junior School Parent Association members recently attended an annual luncheon. Parent Association President Mary Cole shared her reflections on a successful year, recognized board committees and committee members, and introduced next year’s president, Rebekah Wong. Wong then introduced the members of the 2023-24 Parent Association Board. Director of Advancement Anna Longstaff shared her appreciation and gratitude for the countless hours of service by the parent board over Mayfield’s more than 90-year history. The luncheon is a treasured tradition for the MJS community, highlighted by the attendance of many past Parent Association Board presidents.

EVENT PHOTOS | Photos courtesy Mayfield Junior School