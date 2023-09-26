Erskine: A Toast to Teachers, QBs and Harvest Season

By Chris Erskine

Random thoughts about life in Los Angeles, the back-to-school edition:

The Chicago-style martini, a work in progress.

Best thing about Los Angeles: the people.

Worst thing about Los Angeles: the people.

All issues are education issues.

I’ve never seen L.A.’s hillsides this green in September.

“If his IQ slips any lower, we’ll have to water him twice a day.” (legendary columnist Molly Ivins on a Texas politician) When all else fails — the climate, the political system — we still have pets.

My latest innovation: The Chicago-style martini.

I’d still hire Sean McVay over any other NFL coach.

September’s finest smell: sharpened pencils.

Wait, do students still use pencils?

In L.A., the mountains are our greatest architecture.

Apparently, they’re the only things our idiot developers can’t mow down.

No one changes a young life the way a good teacher can. Nobody.

Well, maybe a good mom or dad.

Or a columnist (of course).

The best ambient lighting? Sunshine off the water.

Second-best ambient lighting: A first-grader’s smile.

Can you believe the Pac-12 is gone?

What’s next? Surfing? Sunsets? The double-double at In-N-Out?

If colleges won’t do the right thing, who will?

The Big 10 swallowing up the Pac-12 reminds me of when the Chicago Trib ate the Los Angeles Times.

And look how well that turned out.

Write this down: Greed ruins everything.

And write this down too: In five years, USC and UCLA will regret leaving.

Sean McVay for president.

Condolences to Aaron Rodgers, the NFL’s “Cool Hand Luke.”

Love him or loathe him, he made the Jets interesting.

By the way, blame the stiff new shoe, not the turf, for his torn Achilles.

My GOAT list: Joe Montana, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes.

Don’t panic; it’s my list, not yours.

But Jim Morrison was the best rock ’n’ roller ever.

Runner-up: Jagger.

Second runner-up: Robert Plant.

My list, not yours.

“In school we are mostly told, ‘Don’t do it this way. Do it that way.’ But art is the big yes. In art, you get a chance to make something where there was nothing.” (poet Marvin Bell) Takeaway: Never take advice from poets.

Or newspaper columnists.

September birthdays: Bruce Springsteen, 74; Hugh Grant, 63; Keanu Reeves, 59; Beyonce, 42; Zendaya, 27.

Youth is a type of beauty. So is wisdom.

To me, Hawkeye Pierce was the best TV character of all time.

Runner-up: Mary Richards.

Both characters represented the best of us.

“I succeeded by saying what everyone else is thinking.” (Joan Rivers) The Christmas episode of “The Bear” is the finest ensemble acting I’ve ever seen.

But then I’ve only been watching TV for, like, 60 years.

My feminist Hall of Fame: Mary Shelley, Nettie Stevens, Marie Currie, Maria Mitchell, Joan Rivers.

Wouldn’t a young Robert Downey Jr. have been sensational as Holden Caulfield?

Trivia question: What year was “Catcher in the Rye” first made into a film?

Note how Hollywood often butchers great novels. But it also gave us “The Wizard of Oz.”

Trivia answer: “The Catcher in the Rye” never made the big screen; J.D. Salinger refused to sell the rights.

“We are all tattooed in our cradles with the beliefs of our tribe; the record may seem superficial, but it is indelible.” (Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr.) The Chicago Bears are the love of my life.

It’s been a tough life.

Wish I’d been a teacher.

My biggest gripe about social media: It amplifies all the whining.

America wasn’t built on whining.

Then again, don’t forget the Boston Tea Party.

In a perfect world, dogs could talk.

Trivia question II: Who invented true love?

If I ever move, Traverse City, Michigan, will be high on the list.

So will Cayucos, on California’s central coast, which has the same flinty light.

And Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

FYI, I’m never moving. I’d miss the freeways too much. And Damon’s in Glendale.

Porto’s too.

Trivia answer II: George Halas, inventor of the forward pass.

Yeah, football rules my heart.

“Hold on tight, baby. The sun is coming for you.” (author Erin Van Vuren, on hanging tough in dark times) Another tip: Life will always be dark, unfair, a little too hard.

Fight on!

Go Bruins!

Go Dodgers!

Go Rams!

Go Bears!

Class dismissed.

Please support my new book, “What the Bears Know,” the memoir of “Bear Whisperer” Steve Searles, at a signing at Vroman’s on Colorado Boulevard, at 7 p.m. Oct. 3. The event is free.



First published Sept. 21-23 in Outlook Newspapers.