Chris Erskine: Gift Tips and Trivia for the Holidays

Random thoughts about life in Los Angeles, the holiday edition:

Christmas is ragtime.

Christmas is morning prayer.

Christmas is bumping butts and elbows in a cozy kitchen.

Pumpkin pi: The circumference of a pumpkin divided by its diameter.

Need a hand with the holiday lights?

Call me: (818) KID-DING.

Roast turkey is visible proof of what a good tan can do for you.

“Books are a uniquely portable magic.” (Stephen King)

Best way to get a kid to listen: Whisper.

Best way to get a teen to read a book: Ban it.

Happy 20th birthday to “Elf,” a holiday flick that gets better every year.

When will Steven Spielberg do the ultimate holiday movie?

Oh, wait, Frank Capra already has.

Just a thought: Descanso Gardens should add a dog park.

Definition of half-hearted: The Lakers’ defense early in the season.

Definition of insanity: The Clips.

“Congress is so strange; [someone] gets up to speak and says nothing, nobody listens, and then everybody disagrees.” (Will Rogers)

Gift for your sports fan: A personalized brick at the Rose Bowl entry gate. $100. Google “Rose Bowl bricks”

Gift for your “Ted Lasso” fan: “Biscuits with the Boss” ice cream. From Mackenzie at mackenzieltd.com.

Gift for your silly party: Antler ring toss, at TJ Maxx, Kohl’s or Amazon ($8).

“Those aren’t pillows!!!”

Thanks, Steve Martin. Thanks, John Candy. Thanks, John Hughes.

“There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor.” (Charles Dickens)

Trivia I: Who was Taylor Swift named for?

Best fish & chips outside London: Malibu Seafood.

Best patio outside Paris: Agnes in Pasadena.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” still has the finest ending in TV history.

Even though Charles Schulz once got a C-minus in an art class on drawing children.

Lesson: Never let a silly C-minus crush your dream.

Trivia I answer: Taylor Swift was named after James Taylor.

Fun fact: Chestnut trees once covered more than 200 million acres in the United States. Then the destruction came …

Same thing happened to my lawn.

Trivia II: Where was “The Christmas Song” written?

Doesn’t feel like the holidays till I see a snow game on TV.

The Dodgers are a terrific organization, but the front office is arrogant to a fault.

And the parking!

There should be a Yelp site just for sports fans.

Good news: Gladstone’s has received a two-year reprieve.

Bad news: Chinatown is a ghost town after dark.

More and more, L.A. rolls up the streets at about 8 p.m.

At holiday parties, I wish everyone wore sweaters with their names in great big letters.

“I would kill for the Nobel Peace Prize.” (Steven Wright)

Trivia II answer: Mel Torme and Robert Wells wrote “The Christmas Song” on a blistering hot day in Beverly Hills. Took them 40 minutes.

It really shows, doesn’t it?

Trivia III: What does “hurkle-durkle” mean? (hint: You do it in bed).

FYI, the Warners lot has a large Hogwarts Conference Room. And just outside, the Chandler Bing Room.

RIP, Matthew Perry, and all the great entertainers we lost this year, including Tony Bennett, Alan Arkin and Suzanne Somers.

I have a great Suzanne Somers story. But I can’t tell it here.

“One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” (Malala Yousafzai)

Just look at what a little tan can do for you.

Fun fact II: Robert Redford was passed over for “The Graduate.” He was considered too handsome to play a neurotic deadbeat.

FYI, Redford would go on to do other things.

Here’s to the neurotic deadbeats who always keep things real.

The Grinch, for one.

And a surprising number of writers.

OK, maybe not surprising.

Most-beautiful street name in Los Angeles: Chautauqua.

FYI, Chautaqua was a term describing 19th century educational events.

Yeah, I had to look that up. So?

December birthdays: Taylor Swift (34), Lebron James (39), John Legend (45), Jesus (2,030 approximately).

Why 2,030? I had to look that up too.

Trivia III answer: “Hurkle-durkle” is a Scottish term for lounging in bed long after you should be out and about.

Best December crunch: acorns underfoot while walking the dog.

Best free December pleasure: hurkle-durkling.

When we say “Peace on Earth” this year, do we mean that ironically?

And so the morning prayers continue.

Got a wildlife lover on your list? Please consider “What the Bears Know,” the remarkable life story of Steve Searles, Mammoth’s “Bear Whisperer.” In bookstores now. Thank you.



