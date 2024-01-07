HomeCommunity NewsFirst Baby Born at USC-VHH in New Year
Community NewsFront-GridGlendaleLa Cañada

First Baby Born at USC-VHH in New Year

Outlook Newspapers
By Outlook Newspapers
0
90
#image_title

Baby Theodore arrived on New Year’s Day at 3:42 a.m. to parents Andy Thoummaraj and Annie Nguyen of Monterey Park at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital. This was an extra special delivery for staff as Nguyen is also an ophthalmologist with the USC Roski Eye Institute.
The USC-VHH gifted the family a basket of supplies and services donated by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce. One of the hospital’s nurses, Mindi Rub, RN, made a blanket for the first New Year’s baby, as she has for the past 30 years.

First published in the January 4 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun.

Previous article
Chris Erskine: An Escape to the Mountains
Next article
Chris Erskine: A Book, a Beer, a Belly Rub
Outlook Newspapers
Outlook Newspapers

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Outlook Celebrating Charity

Most Popular

Load more

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=3]

ABOUT US

Outlook Newspapers is a set of weekly newspapers with a vision of not only informing the communities we serve, but strengthening the relationships among its members and organizations.

 

Contact us: frontdesk@outlooknewspapers.com

FOLLOW US

Facebook Instagram Twitter
© 2024 Outlook Newspapers
27