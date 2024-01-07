First Baby Born at USC-VHH in New Year

Baby Theodore arrived on New Year’s Day at 3:42 a.m. to parents Andy Thoummaraj and Annie Nguyen of Monterey Park at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital. This was an extra special delivery for staff as Nguyen is also an ophthalmologist with the USC Roski Eye Institute.

The USC-VHH gifted the family a basket of supplies and services donated by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce. One of the hospital’s nurses, Mindi Rub, RN, made a blanket for the first New Year’s baby, as she has for the past 30 years.

First published in the January 4 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun.