NCL Glendale Chapter Prepares for Annual Membership Drive

The Glendale chapter of the National Charity League Inc., the nation’s premier mother-daughter volunteer organization, has announced the kick-off of its annual membership drive and has begun accepting applications from women with daughters currently in the sixth through eighth grade.

The Glendale chapter is comprised of nearly 300 members who reside in Glendale, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, Pasadena, Burbank and surrounding areas of Los Angeles.

The chapter’s mother-daughter teams volunteered just under 8,880 hours in the 2022-23 year for 20 philanthropic organizations in the community, including the YWCA of Glendale, Twelve Oaks Senior Living, Door of Hope and the Red Cross. Volunteers have been tasked with decorating Rose Parade floats and assisting with Southern California Special Olympics on game days.

“National Charity League is a wonderful way for mothers and daughters to work together and grow through service to local philanthropies and develop leadership,” said Krysty Leckrone, Glendale NCL co-president. “They strengthen their relationships while building new ones.”

Applications for membership are only accepted from Jan. 15 to Feb. 16 during the drive.

To be eligible, a prospective member shall reside within Glendale, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, Pasadena, Burbank and surrounding areas of Los Angeles, and have a daughter currently in the sixth through eighth grade.

Interested mothers are encouraged to attend one of the prospective member meetings in January and February. To receive an invitation, contact the chapter at membershipglendale@nclonline.org.

For more information, prospective members are encouraged to visit the Glendale chapter’s website, nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/glendale/ or send an email to membershipglendale@nclonline.org.

