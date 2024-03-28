Ericson Photography Contest Entries Deadline Is April 1

The William G. Ericson Foundation, in partnership with the Pasadena City College Foundation, sponsors photographic art competitions at PCC and public high schools in the Pasadena Area Community College District to provide awards to meritorious participants.

Class of 2024 high school senior photography students are eligible to participate in the 2024 competition. Deadline for entries is April 1. Awardees will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, at the PCC campus.

The awards are in the form of scholarships for the study of photographic art. The scholarship awards for the categories of places, people, things, abstracts, and commercial photography are $500 each. The overall scholarship award for third place is $2,000, second place is $3,000 and first place is $7,000.

Eligible PACCD public high schools are Arcadia High School, Arroyo High School, Blair High School, Gabrielino High School, John Muir High School, La Cañada High School, Marshall Fundamental High School, Pasadena High School, Rosemead High School, San Marino High School, South Pasadena High School and Temple City High School.

For more information or to enter the competition visit pasadena.edu/foundation/ericson-scholarship.php.

First published in the March 28 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun.