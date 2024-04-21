Chris Erskine: Chef’s Kiss to Descanso Gardens

Random thoughts about books, baseball and a game-changing new restaurant headed for Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge:

L.A. is America’s kitchen.

Great books are America’s salvation.

Newspapers are journalism’s slide trombones.

Celebrate a life of purpose with John Wooden commemorative stamps.

Will there ever be another Wooden?

Will there ever be another Caitlin Clark? Hope so.

“I do love a locker room. It smells like potential.” — Ted Lasso

Wildflowers are L.A.’s best free show.

Followed by the L.A. Times Festival of Books.

FYI, Francis Scott Key stole the melody for the “Star-Spangled Banner” from a British drinking song.

Trivia question: Name the song.

If you look like your passport photo, you’re probably too ill to travel.

If you look like your driver’s license, you shouldn’t be driving.

Props to Descanso Gardens for luring a new café by renowned chef Richard Mead, of Farmhouse at Roger’s Garden in Corona del Mar.

Admission to the gardens will not be required. Look for it later this year, or early next.

And the bar will be fashioned from Descanso’s fallen oaks.

Actor Mark Ruffalo seems like someone you might’ve known in high school.

The future is female.

Then again, so was the past.

“Most of all it is the women … who dominate all of American life.” — Albert Einstein

Half of life is luck.

The other half is rotten luck.

“They used to call it HBO, but that was too popular.” — Conan O’Brien on HBO’s name change to MAX

All movies should end 30 minutes sooner.

Most novels are too long by 30 percent.

Best L.A. dessert? The butter cake at Nick’s.

In fact, make it your entrée.

Trivia answer: “To Anacreon in Heaven” was the anthem-inspiring pub song.

Bonus points: Who was Anacreon?

Bonus answer: A rather lewd Greek poet/songwriter.

If you got that one, please go on “Jeopardy.”

The world’s two greatest designs: the martini glass and the ’65 Mustang.

Book of the month: The Bible.

Its best message: forgiveness.

Runner-up book of the month: “The Marriage Sabbatical” by Lian Dolan of Pasadena.

Movie of the month: Sorry, there are none. Again.

Remember when Hollywood made us laugh?

Pasadena’s roster of greats (some born there, some not): Jackie Robinson, Albert Einstein, Linus Pauling, Julia Child, Sally Field, Chase Utley, Bobby Riggs, Mike White, Octavia E. Butler, Lian Dolan.

And don’t forget Van Halen.

America’s next great president will be tech savvy but have a bass player’s soul.

Remember when The Doors played at Crescenta Valley High?

It was in 1967, and the performance was cut short by an equipment failure.

Meanwhile, my new single, “Don’t Cry for Me, Altadena,” drops next week.

Ever wonder what solar eclipses look like from the moon?

Try the lemon pasta at Hollywood’s Aster Hotel, a great rooftop stop for out-of-town guests.

Or, for a quick drink before the Pantages. Amazing views.

“The best way to have a good idea is to have a lot of ideas.” — Linus Pauling

Who says you can’t reinvent the wheel? Tesla did.

FYI, Pauling, a physicist, never graduated from high school, though he entered college at 15. He is the only scientist to win two unshared Nobel Prizes.

Trivia time II: Where did Pauling attend college?

Half of L.A. cars seem to be Teslas.

Definition of a visionary: The kind of person you dread sitting next to on an airplane.

But we need more of them.

I’d be more excited about AI if I could just get my printer to work.

Serious question: Why did restaurants get so loud?

Next question: Why doesn’t Taylor’s Steakhouse in La Cañada Flintridge take reservations?

April birthdays: Kristen Stewart, 34; Rachel Maddow, 51; Paul Rudd, 55; Robert Downey Jr., 59; Ali MacGraw, 85.

And an early happy birthday to the classy and inspiring Rachel Robinson (Jackie’s widow), who turns 102 this summer.

Like most fans, I hate transfer portals. And NIL deals are bribes.

The NCAA right now is “as frail as foam on beer” (to borrow from writer Gary Snyder).

It needs a powerful commissioner/overlord.

How about Nick Saban?

Trivia answer II: Pauling attended Oregon State. Go Beavers!

Michigan is the new Stanford (from an athletics/academics standpoint).

The Rose Bowl is one of America’s three most iconic stadiums, along with Fenway and Wrigley.

A new restaurant, high in the Rose Bowl, could do very well.

Call it “The Press Box.”

Whiskey! Tango! Foxtrot! The Hollywood Bowl has closed lots B and C to facilitate mass transit.

Because that’s just what the Hollywood Bowl needs: less parking.

Look out, woodwinds. You’re next.

Dupar’s still makes the best flapjacks in L.A.

Musso & Frank Grill should add a burger.

Till then, L.A.’s best burger? The Galley in Santa Monica.

L.A.’s most underrated ride? The Ferris wheel on the pier.

Or PCH early Sunday morning.

“Living is like licking honey off a thorn.” — Louis Adamic

FYI, they serve that now at that new place in Brentwood ($48.50 plus tax).

Looking for a Mother’s or Father’s Day gift? Consider “Perfect Eloquence,” an ode to the great Vin Scully. Order from your favorite bookstore or on Amazon.

First published April 25-27 in Outlook Newspapers.