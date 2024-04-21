Chris Erskine: Chef’s Kiss to Descanso Gardens

Random thoughts about books, baseball and a game-changing new restaurant headed for Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge:
- L.A. is America’s kitchen.
- Great books are America’s salvation.
- Newspapers are journalism’s slide trombones.
- Celebrate a life of purpose with John Wooden commemorative stamps.
- Will there ever be another Wooden?
- Will there ever be another Caitlin Clark? Hope so.
“I do love a locker room. It smells like potential.” — Ted Lasso
- Wildflowers are L.A.’s best free show.
- Followed by the L.A. Times Festival of Books.
- FYI, Francis Scott Key stole the melody for the “Star-Spangled Banner” from a British drinking song.
- Trivia question: Name the song.
- If you look like your passport photo, you’re probably too ill to travel.
- If you look like your driver’s license, you shouldn’t be driving.
- Props to Descanso Gardens for luring a new café by renowned chef Richard Mead, of Farmhouse at Roger’s Garden in Corona del Mar.
- Admission to the gardens will not be required. Look for it later this year, or early next.
- And the bar will be fashioned from Descanso’s fallen oaks.
- Actor Mark Ruffalo seems like someone you might’ve known in high school.
- The future is female.
- Then again, so was the past.
“Most of all it is the women … who dominate all of American life.” — Albert Einstein
- Half of life is luck.
- The other half is rotten luck.
“They used to call it HBO, but that was too popular.” — Conan O’Brien on HBO’s name change to MAX
- All movies should end 30 minutes sooner.
- Most novels are too long by 30 percent.
- Best L.A. dessert? The butter cake at Nick’s.
- In fact, make it your entrée.
- Trivia answer: “To Anacreon in Heaven” was the anthem-inspiring pub song.
- Bonus points: Who was Anacreon?
- Bonus answer: A rather lewd Greek poet/songwriter.
- If you got that one, please go on “Jeopardy.”
- The world’s two greatest designs: the martini glass and the ’65 Mustang.
- Book of the month: The Bible.
- Its best message: forgiveness.
- Runner-up book of the month: “The Marriage Sabbatical” by Lian Dolan of Pasadena.
- Movie of the month: Sorry, there are none. Again.
- Remember when Hollywood made us laugh?
- Pasadena’s roster of greats (some born there, some not): Jackie Robinson, Albert Einstein, Linus Pauling, Julia Child, Sally Field, Chase Utley, Bobby Riggs, Mike White, Octavia E. Butler, Lian Dolan.
- And don’t forget Van Halen.
- America’s next great president will be tech savvy but have a bass player’s soul.
- Remember when The Doors played at Crescenta Valley High?
- It was in 1967, and the performance was cut short by an equipment failure.
- Meanwhile, my new single, “Don’t Cry for Me, Altadena,” drops next week.
- Ever wonder what solar eclipses look like from the moon?
- Try the lemon pasta at Hollywood’s Aster Hotel, a great rooftop stop for out-of-town guests.
- Or, for a quick drink before the Pantages. Amazing views.
“The best way to have a good idea is to have a lot of ideas.” — Linus Pauling
- FYI, Pauling, a physicist, never graduated from high school, though he entered college at 15. He is the only scientist to win two unshared Nobel Prizes.
- Trivia time II: Where did Pauling attend college?
- Half of L.A. cars seem to be Teslas.
- Who says you can’t reinvent the wheel?
- Definition of a visionary: The kind of person you dread sitting next to on an airplane.
- But we need more of them.
- I’d be more excited about AI if I could just get my printer to work.
- Serious question: Why did restaurants get so loud?
- Next question: Why doesn’t Taylor’s Steakhouse in La Cañada Flintridge take reservations?
- April birthdays: Kristen Stewart, 34; Rachel Maddow, 51; Paul Rudd, 55; Robert Downey Jr., 59; Ali MacGraw, 85.
- And an early happy birthday to the classy and inspiring Rachel Robinson (Jackie’s widow), who turns 102 this summer.
- Like most fans, I hate transfer portals. And NIL deals are bribes.
- The NCAA right now is “as frail as foam on beer” (to borrow from writer Gary Snyder).
- It needs a powerful commissioner/overlord.
- How about Nick Saban?
- Trivia answer II: Pauling attended Oregon State. Go Beavers!
- Michigan is the new Stanford (from an athletics/academics standpoint).
- The Rose Bowl is one of America’s three most iconic stadiums, along with Fenway and Wrigley.
- A new restaurant, high in the Rose Bowl, could do very well.
- Call it “The Press Box.”
- Whiskey! Tango! Foxtrot! The Hollywood Bowl has closed lots B and C to facilitate mass transit.
- Because that’s just what the Hollywood Bowl needs: less parking.
- Look out, woodwinds. You’re next.
- Dupar’s still makes the best flapjacks in L.A.
- Musso & Frank Grill should add a burger.
- Till then, L.A.’s best burger? The Galley in Santa Monica.
- L.A.’s most underrated ride? The Ferris wheel on the pier.
- Or PCH early Sunday morning.
“Living is like licking honey off a thorn.” — Louis Adamic
- FYI, they serve that now at that new place in Brentwood ($48.50 plus tax).
Looking for a Mother’s or Father’s Day gift? Consider “Perfect Eloquence,” an ode to the great Vin Scully. Order from your favorite bookstore or on Amazon.
First published April 25-27 in Outlook Newspapers.