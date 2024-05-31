Beastly Ball to Benefit L.A. Zoo

The Beastly Ball, the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s largest and most important fundraiser of the year, will be held Saturday, June 1, at the L.A. Zoo. The event includes special animal experiences, culinary delights, a silent auction and special entertainment.

Proceeds benefit the zoo’s efforts in wildlife conservation, public education, and creating innovative experiences to connect people with nature. Actor and comedian Joel McHale will serve as host.

The Beastly Ball will recognize its honorees and the Esther S. M. Chui-Chao and Angela Collier Foundation, whose president is Mohammad Virani.

Guests will be able to stroll throughout the zoo and have unique, up-close experiences with some of the animals. There will also be restaurants, caterers and beverage partners showcase their food and drinks for visitors throughout the evening. Vendor participants include El Cholo the Original, Epic Tacos Restaurant & Catering, Granville, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Lingua Franca: A Restaurant on the Los Angeles River, Momed, Not Just Chef Jess, Pink’s Hot Dogs, Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, Taste of the Wild Catering at the Los Angeles Zoo, WhistlePig Whiskey Co., and Yakumi.

The Beastly Ball has raised millions of dollars to support the L.A. Zoo’s local and global conservation and education efforts.

“In this era of rapid global species loss and disappearing habitats, the leadership role that the L.A. Zoo is taking to save species while inspiring the next generation of conservationists has never been more important. Your support of the Beastly Ball is key to ensuring the success of the mission,” according to an event press release.

To purchase tickets or for event information, contact Natalie Poveda at (323) 486-4253 or npoveda@lazoo.org.

First published in the May 30 and May 31 print issues.