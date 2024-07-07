Chris Erskine: A Wedding to Remember

So what, a little rain?

So what, a puddle here, a puddle there … a small and sudden pond?

So what, I ruined my only decent dress shoes getting from the car to the wedding site?

So what, I should’ve come by canoe?

So what, we ended up in the old barn for the ceremony, the whiff of oak and hay flavoring the proceedings?

So what, the pastor (me) was an untrained first-timer with a mouth full of marbles who appeared, at times, to be talking in tongues?

So what?

You can’t stop a wedding any more than you can stop a thunderhead, or a freight train, or a fourth-quarter rally by the home team.

Some things are just meant to be. Some things contain an inexplicable cosmic force.

“Love … is not easily angered,” according to Corinthians. “It keeps no record of wrongs.”

So, on a soft June day soaked in smiles, the dude with the eyes marries the gal with the legs. What kids they will have. What a life.

And it all begins at 4:02 p.m. in some sort of Welsh rabbit meadow in Upper Michigan, greener than a dollar bill. I keep waiting for Christopher Plummer to chase Julie Andrews through the vale. Or vice versa.

See, weddings are like NFL games. Love is a contact sport. They go on no matter what.

In theory, it is an outdoor ceremony. But it is raining so hard at the appointed hour that the wedding planner does a standing back flip, then gathers herself and shouts: “Barn! Everybody in the Barn!”

Wedding hairdos explode like bombs. Young guys with umbrellas sacrifice their suit jackets to shepherd everyone inside. Feels like Woodstock just before Hendrix came on. There is, as I said, the air of inevitability.

You know, sometimes we are at our best when things go wrong. Mother Nature, unpredictable and oddly vengeant, seems to dog my nieces’ weddings. In January, another niece, Carrie, married Mikey during a prairie blizzard.



The bride and the officiant (me, her uncle) in the barn right after the ceremony.

Since that celebration was indoors, the weather had less impact. Still, some folks were unable to make it into Chicago for the event. And I remember driving home as Fairbanks itself blew across the Dan Ryan.

This time, it is raining. Not super hard but steadily. A schvitz, then a gush, then a car wash. Out on the lawn, 220 white chairs soak in it — in sharp rows, like military gravestones.

“I don’t think that’s gonna work,” the guests mutter.

“Sure!” says one of the bridesmaids, brightly. “It’ll be fun!”

For the record, it isn’t exactly a working barn. It is a barn where the wedding band has set up to play after the big dinner under a nearby tent. A nice barn, with ceiling fans and Edison lights. But I’ll stand by my oak and hay comment.

Favorite pre-wedding moment: Someone finds a frog. The bride, of course, kisses it. For once, it works, just like in the storybooks.

After cattle-dogging the guests inside, the wedding planner plows from them a center aisle for the processional. It is, in the moment, almost biblical.

There is the good cheer of Christmas about all this — a sense of fellowship, family, best friends, college chums, old teammates, cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews — and their guests — all thinking to themselves, “Well, this is a wedding to remember.”

Everyone stands during the 20-minute ceremony.

FYI, a year ago, my sister officiated at Rapunzel’s wedding. Knocked it outta the park. Now, it is my turn. And I didn’t come here to bunt.

“Welcome! Welcome!” I tell the crowd. “Bravo this day …”

“Weddings are not for wimps,” I say, hoping my voice won’t flutter the way the weather has, hoping to stand tall for my niece and her groom, who first dated during Cubs games.

Was that an omen? See, Cubs fans know adversity. They can find, more than most, the magic in a difficult situation.

So what, this stubborn storm?

So what, the bride wore raindrops?

So what, we forgot the candles for the unity segment of the ceremony?

So what, I read an extra line of the Lord’s Prayer that no one else apparently knows?

On a rainy afternoon in June, Amy Yvonne Madden married Daniel William Pritz, and not even God could stop them.

In fact, he gave them the greatest wedding gifts of all.

These friends. This family. This perfect dreary day.

So what, a little rain?

For past columns, books and hiking events, please go to ChrisErskineLA.com.

First published July 4-6 in Outlook Newspapers.