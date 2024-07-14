Chris Erskine: Welcome to This Crazy ‘Brat Summer’

MALIBU — Birdsong in the morning, crickets at night.

In between, a beer or two at Duke’s Barefoot Bar on busy PCH.

FYI, Malibu is my Katmandu, an exotic escape where you might sit down next to a felon or a stuntwoman, a media baron, or a stoned surfer who might be a movie legend.

I love the casual approach to real estate here. As you may have heard, Kanye West bought an artful $57 million mansion on the beach, then jackhammered it into smithereens.

In my little suburb, fine homes are the No. 1 aphrodisiac — it’s all anyone talks about. Here in Malibu, I guess homes are just homes.

Yet, some of these beach places rent for — no kidding — $350,000 a month. For that, you get something kinda rusty, with high tide nibbling at the pool deck. But at that price…

At Malibu Pier, they serve quinoa vodka. Just those words together disgust me. But Duke’s is a total joint, flip-floppy and resplendent, with $7 beers and waves kissing the windows.

I might retire here. I’d do a daily podcast, the Studs Terkel of the sand, wailing on about how America hasn’t been the same since they started taking the anchovies out of Caesar salads.

You can hardly wait, right?

Look, 35 years ago, I came to L.A. hoping to steal its gold and ivory, and came away instead with a couple of blisters, some Dodger cups … a beautiful kid or two. Worked out better than I ever could’ve imagined.

Oh, Danny boy. No one with skin so fair as mine — a diaphanous rose-petal vellum — should live in L.A.’s heat-lamp conditions.

Fortunately, most days break cool and misty way out here on L.A.’s Irish Sea.

I dive deep under the waves, which are warm already, more like August. Under a big wave, you cannot worry about your property taxes, or whether the cognac will hold out till Christmas. All you can worry about is whether you can tell up from down, life from death.

Warning: Tumble too long in this thrashy surf, your brains start dripping out your nose.

Meanwhile, young locals bake along the sand, cocoa-dusted truffles in Band-Aid bikinis. At my age, I prefer something a bit more demure. So I come to the beach dressed like a rabbi, hoping it’ll catch on.

A plane comes by, hauling a giant ad. It seems a standoff: Is the plane pulling the banner or is the banner pulling the plane?

“Brat Summer,” the big banner says.

By this, they do not mean “Bratwurst Summer,” as one would hope. They mean brats, as in the Brat Pack. As in your kids when they’re a little bored.

“Brat Summer,” according to my daughter Rapunzel, is some sort of beachy fashion trend that salutes a trashy Marshall Tucker aesthetic.

“Like a pack of cigs and a BIC lighter and a strappy white top with no bra,” the interweb adds.

Or, as a magazine explains: “Wear a rotation of slinky tank tops. Ask for what you want. Stay out late and misbehave.”

Seriously, this must be the strangest American summer ever. Heard about the “Hawk Tuah” girl? It’s too scandalous to explain here. All I can think: “Her poor mom.”

It’s all in good fun, I suppose. Crude and in poor taste perhaps. It’s certainly in keeping with the Brat Summer trend. And if the Hawk Tuah girl makes you young kids laugh, I’m all for it. You’re all so uptight sometimes.

FYI, my own “Brat Summer” consists of me standing in front of the butcher case, 40 types of German sausage winking at me. What the French did for cut glass, Americans have done for bratwurst.

Spicy mango. Spinach and feta. Roasted garlic with gruyere cheese.

What a country. After three decades, I’ve finally found my gold and ivory.

Admit it, there is nothing more beautiful than a grilled brat on a pillowy roll, with seared peppers and a slab of the dillest pickle ever, tater salad on the side.

Everywhere you look, an American summer offers these little pops of perfection.

For example, Gelson’s deli also does this white tuna salad that is not to be believed. Like the Hawk Tuah girl, this white tuna salad might end up defining the summer of 2024 in ways that will one day astonish historians.

Until then, I’ve been self-medicating with root beer floats in heavy old mugs, the ice cream marrying the root beer, all cloudy white and super creamy, like Mark Twain’s hair.

An icy mug of old-school Americana. Salud!

For past columns, or Happy Hour Hiking info, please go to ChrisErskineLA.com.

First published July 11-13 in Outlook Newspapers.