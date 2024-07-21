Chris Erskine: Transcending the Discontents of Modern Life

I like the way the setting sun lights up the tops of trees — like birthday candles — on these long summer days of minor consequence.

I like that someone had the audacity to come up with ramen smores, a new flavor that takes two things young people cannot live without — ramen and smores — and turns them into something unappealing in almost every aspect.

Still, I like that. I like that someone, while slurping their nightly ramen and watching Maddow and missing the innocence of youth, had an “aha” moment.

Ramen noodles in s’more sauce! Why not?

I like raindrops on roses and girls in white dresses.

I like swimming in the warm agile sea.

I like that moment you swim back toward the beach, and your toes finally find the sand.

I like the “pssssssssssffft” and promise of a new bottle of beer.

I like the way kids walk onto airplanes — as if they’re about to go explore space.

I like the way Adam Gopnik of The New Yorker writes about “the discontents of modern life and how we might transcend them.”

I like lakes with ski boats … kayaks, canoes.

I like poached eggs on hash.

I like the rasp of Woody Guthrie’s guitar.

I like the way some folks keep bunting and American flags up after the Fourth, as if doubling down — as if extending the holiday.

After all, isn’t summer the greatest American holiday?

I like the way my friends Karen and Michael muddle black cherries with gin and tonic in their kitchen late at night. They add black pepper. I add simple syrup.

FYI, it contains almost half the recommended daily amount of gin that most doctors recommend.

I like my primary physician (Dr. Steve), who looks like Buck Henry and has the manner of a country doctor.

If you need his number, let me know.

I like the old guy in the waiting room next to me, who talks in grunts.

I like the way my contractor calls his wife “sunshine.”

I like the way lifeguards climb into their seats.

I like wedding singers with Frampton hair.

I like that I paid only $2.99 for a dozen eggs the other day. Really, like in the old days.



I like drinking from a garden hose and fresh cherries in my gin.

I really like the old days. I really like the new days.

I like every dawn — an absolution, a nod from God.

Like you, I don’t get God sometimes. But when I do …

I like the way kids ride their bikes too fast.

I like the way moms quietly braid their daughters’ hair, as if crocheting a blanket.

I like the way butchers carve big slabs of meat, and the way they flip and fillet a decent fish.

I like the way grandmas tie on aprons … the way they pull out the pies.

I like the way my son Smartacus tees up a golf ball, licking his lips a little, like he’s about to eat fried chicken. Waaaaaaaaaaaaaap!!!

I like the way my girl bundles her tinsel hair.

I like Vandenberg launches at dusk and the vanilla frosting they scratch in the sky.

I like drinking from the garden hose.

I like fresh mint in my iced tea.

Know what I really like? I like rubbing dogs’ bellies.

FYI, Smartacus has this new theory — they arrive almost hourly, his theories — that dogs need to spend five minutes each day letting their owners rub their bellies.

Note to America’s dogs: Dear dogs. I know you are busier than ever these days, with your napping and your scratching and your erotic dreams, but please carve out five minutes each day to let your owner rub your tummies, to scratch your neck, to profess the extraordinary love they feel for you in these difficult times.

I like one nation, under God. And that you get to pick Him or Her.

I like the First Amendment — our finest sequel, the best amendment ever written.

I like picking out watermelons.

I like the idea of a dog someday winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

I like calling old friends and when they pick up, saying, “Shut up, will you? You bug me.” Then talking and laughing for two hours.

I like the sizzle of a summer night.

I like homecomings.

I like ninth innings.

I like frozen bananas.

And remember: I like cherries. I like gin.

Amen, summer.

Amen, America.

For more columns, please go to ChrisErskineLA.com.

First published July 18-20 in Outlook Newspapers.