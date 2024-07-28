Chris Erskine: Dad, There’s a Spider in the Yard!

I like the way my son Smartacus accidentally walks through a spider web in the yard, swiping at the invisible threads, trying to rid his clothes and hair of the tickly things he cannot see.

The webs are everywhere these days, the spiders out to capture peak male specimens such as Smartacus, to take them hostage and turn them — with years of expert training — into their personal servants … their mozos.

Trust me, Smartacus is the last thing these spiders really need. Won’t pick up a dish, this kid, though he is quite reliable about feeding himself and the dog, so there’s that.

For the record, he’s my life joy, this kid, a breeze through a bedroom window.

Each day, Smartacus enters the house wailing about some murderous brown spider he spied out there in the leafy yard. This big, he says, making a giant heart with his arms.

It’s a battle of wills, really — Smartacus versus all the spiders of the world.

Isn’t late summer itself a battle of wills? Similarly, isn’t that a description of a long, rewarding life? A battle of wills: You versus the world?

FYI, when Smartacus walked through his first spider web, he turned one way, then the other, in hopes of unspooling himself, as you might unravel a burrito or your tipsy, overdressed bride.

With time, he has learned to spin, tuck and shoulder-roll to the grass, as if on fire. I usually manage to catch just the end of it, alerted by all his high-pitched screaming. If you happen to see it, please forward a video.

Yet, Smartacus never completely sheds the web. Some parts of it he wears all day, in his hair, on his T-shirts, often while waiting tables at Bittner’s burger place (delectable clumps of grilled cow best held with two hands like a winning touchdown pass).

By not shedding the spider’s silk, Smartacus is one with nature. I’d probably compare him to Davy Crockett or Charlemagne. It’s almost a shared enchantment — him and the spiders. An improbable romance. A dark and sweaty summer fling.

I’ve been reading lots of books lately in hopes of understanding my college-age son. The latest: “The Graduate,” the book on which the movie is based.

It’s about a restive L.A. lad just home from college, who spends most days avoiding adults, until one of his mom’s sexy friend ensnares him, the way the spiders do Smartacus, with lusty and evil intent.

Coo-Coo-ca-choo, Mrs. Robinson. Jesus loves you more than you will know, whoa, whoa, whoa…

Who knew “The Graduate” was a parenting book?

Anyway, here are some factoids about “The Graduate” — the book and the movie.

— It’s the best coming-of-age flick of all time, according to one critic (me).

— The novel was written around the pool of what is now the Langham, a luxe Pasadena hotel, by the son of a wealthy L.A. cardiologist.

— Robert Redford was very eager to play the anti-hero, Benjamin Braddock.

— Director Mike Nichols thought better of using a golden boy for such a dark role. “Have you ever struck out with a girl?” Nichols asked Redford.

The novel on which the movie was based. A parenting book?

— Dustin Hoffman was a nobody from a nowhere town (New York City) when he was cast as Braddock.

— In real life, the incredible Anne Bancroft (Mrs. Robinson) was only five years older than Hoffman.

— Nichols stepped out of the shower one morning while listening to a Simon & Garfunkel album and told himself, “That’s your soundtrack!!!”

Honestly, isn’t it the best movie music of all time? As you know, all great movies are miracles. This one more than most.

Our children are miracles, too — Smartacus maybe more than most. He was a late-in-life surprise who arrived when we already had our bonus baby (Rapunzel). In that sense, we got the double bonus.

God said: “Take that, wise guy.”

Honestly, when God smiles on you, it can be a really beautiful thing, even though it seems deceitful in the moment.

Obviously, some miracles are more fully formed than other miracles. Like I said, Smartacus can barely lift a dish — apparently they are quite heavy — though he has no problem with a full set of golf clubs.

And only at gunpoint will he empty the dishwasher, though when he does, he does a magnificent job of putting most of the stuff where it belongs then hiding the other stuff under his bed.

At 21, the world is his hammock. Yet, he is — in the way of restive sons everywhere — turning from a butterfly into a fully realized young man of character and integrity.

How long does that usually take? Will he ever be finished? Ever?

Spin. Tuck. Roll.

First published July 25-27 in Outlook Newspapers.