3 Arrested After Burbank Couple’s Death

Law enforcement said they arrested three people this week on suspicion of being connected with the death of a Burbank couple whose bodies were found in November.

A snowplow driver found local residents William and Yesenia Larsen, ages 35 and 30, respectively, dead on the shoulder of Highway 395 about 10 miles north of Bridgeport, California, on Nov. 9. Because they had no known connection to Mono County, according to the Sheriff’s Office there, the deaths were investigated as a double homicide.

Mono County Sherriff’s Office investigators said that “several former business associates” of the couple were connected to their deaths, with three Montana residents arrested this week. Bradley Kohorst, 35, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, on Monday, while Cory Spurlock, 33, and Orit Oged, 32, were arrested in Missoula, Montana, on Thursday. All three suspects remained in custody this week, law enforcement said, awaiting extradition to Mono County.

“Every member of the Mono County Sheriff’s Office played a part in solving this crime,” a spokesperson said in a news release announcing the arrests. “Our investigators worked tirelessly to find justice for the families of William and Yesenia Larsen. This investigation proved to be complex and required the assistance of local, state and federal partners.”

Related