The 7th- and 8th-graders at La Cañada High School 7/8, kicked off the holiday season with a dinner dance, which had an evening under the stars theme. The In-N-Out truck served everyone’s favorite cheeseburger dinner and there were cupcakes for dessert. DJ Kai Sorenson oversaw the music and started the evening with “Mo Bamba,” “Old Town Road” and then the “Cuban Shuffle,” which had everyone on the floor. Silver star balloons decorated the newly renovated cafe area, which had a club vibe to it.