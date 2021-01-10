98-Year-Old Enjoys Drive-Thru Birthday

Photo courtesy the Napolitano family

Ted Napolitano, 98, parks himself in front of his house to enjoy the birthday parade that his daughter Judy (behind, left) and granddaughter Camille Napolitano planned.

When Ted Napolitano turned 98 the day after Christmas, he knew not to expect a large indoor celebration because of COVID-19 restrictions. But he didn’t anticipate the kind of party his granddaughter Camille organized.

Napolitano, who has lived in the same Burbank house for 65 years, where he and his late wife, Josephine (deceased 2001), raised their seven kids, was surprised and delighted when a birthday drive-thru parade coursed past his house. Family members made posters, yard signs, decorated their cars and had confetti poppers as they drove past waving and honking their horns.

Napolitano was honored to have so many family members and friends drive from Lancaster, Valencia, Boyle Heights, Covina, Play Del Rey, Torrance, San Pedro, Westchester, Huntington Beach and, of course, from North Hollywood and Burbank, all to wish him a happy 98th birthday.

And for those who lived too far away, he received calls and texts from family all across the state, country and a FaceTime call from his granddaughter Alicia, all the way from Scotland.

Napolitano is blessed with seven kids, 24 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren .

When Napolitano is asked his secret to longevity, he usually replies “I eat two pieces of dark chocolate daily.”