After 33 Years, Beers to Exit

Glendale officials will begin searching for a new City Manager Yasmin Beers, (center) pictured here at last year’s Work Boot Tuesday event with the fire department, will retire after 33 years working for the city.city manager after Yasmin Beers announced her pending retirement this week.

Beers, who has spent 33 years working for the city of Glendale in a variety of capacities, said in a statement that she will retire in October. She has served as the city manager since 2018, after having the role on an interim basis starting in November 2017.

“This was not an easy decision for me, and I am grateful to Glendale for the opportunity to serve all these years,” Beers said. “I thank the City Council and community for entrusting me with the position of city manager.”

Beers joined the city in 1987, when she was hired as a part-time employee in the city’s library department while completing high school and enrolled in college. She moved to gradually higher-level positions over more than three decades with the city, reaching the role of deputy city manager in 2000 and assistant city manager in 2010.

The City Council expects to discuss parameters of the search for a new executive during closed session at its upcoming meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

“Glendale is an outstanding community with wonderful residents and unequaled staff that are dedicated to making Glendale a premier city,” Beers added. “The city has a strong, dedicated executive team who will continue to provide exceptional service to Glendale, and will work with staff and community members through this transition.”

In addition to her work with the city, Beers also has served on local boards for the Salvation Army and American Red Cross. She was a member of the Soroptimist International of Glendale and served as its president in 1999 and 2000.

Numerous officials and groups have recognized Beers throughout the years. The Glendale Chamber of Commerce named her as its Woman of the Year in 2011. She received the Armenian American Woman of Excellence Award in 2013. The Glendale Educational Foundation recognized her for service and philanthropy in 2014, and Beers was bequeathed the Heart and Excellence Award from the YWCA in 2015.

Business Life Magazine recognized Beers as a Woman Achiever in 2017 and state Sen. Anthony Portantino named Beers as his district’s Woman of the Year in 2018.

“We truly appreciate and recognize the significant contributions of Yasmin Beers during her service to Glendale,” said Mayor Vrej Agajanian in a statement. “For over 30 years, Yasmin has dedicated her professional career to the betterment of the city of Glendale organization and community. As city manager, she made tremendous progress towards strengthening our team and reaching the organization’s highest potential. She has made our city a great place to live, work and play, and has enhanced the quality of life for our residents. The city is grateful for Yasmin’s commitment and contributions to our community and we wish her and her family the very best.”