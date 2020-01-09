ALF Enjoys Well-Earned Holiday Party

Assistance League of Flintridge, a nonprofit organization of volunteers committed to identifying and addressing community needs through philanthropic programs developed and administered by its members, took a night off recently to throw its festive holiday party. Led by Nancy Abbott, ALF members sang Christmas carols — an expected activity for an organization well known and appreciated for its music program for youths, not to mention its after-school drama programs, scholarship program and Bargain Box Thrift Store, which helps fund its philanthropic efforts.