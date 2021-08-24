ALFie Company to Perform ‘Willy Wonka KIDS’

Photo courtesy ALF Assistance League of Flintridge’s ALFie drama students, pictured above in a prior year’s performance, will present “Willy Wonka Kids” this fall. Registration began Aug. 20.

Students in grades 5-10 are invited to join the ALFie Company production of “Willy Wonka Kids.”

This fall production of the Assistance League of Flintridge (ALF) Drama program is a delightful adaptation of the 1964 children’s novel by British author Roald Dahl. The story features the adventures of 11-year-old Charlie Bucket, who wins an opportunity to get a peek inside the chocolate factory of eccentric chocolatier, Willy Wonka.

Assistance League of Flintridge offers after-school drama sessions to students in La Cañada Flintridge and the surrounding communities. Each session culminates with a public performance of a play at Lanterman Auditorium. ALF drama sessions are designed for beginners as well as experienced drama performers.

“Young actors will love playing the outlandish, larger-than-life characters in ‘Willy Wonka Kids,” a spokesperson said. “Katelyn Fike will direct this fun adventure, leading students in song and choreography as well as acting and stage techniques. In previous years, Katelyn has directed ALFie Company classics such as ‘Singin’ in the Rain Jr.’ and ‘James and the Giant Peach Jr.’”

Rehearsals begin Sept. 14 with the performance on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. Students will meet both at ALF and Lanterman Auditorium on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:45-5:30 p.m.

The program will follow current COVID-19 guidelines as defined by the L.A. County Department of Health.

Online registration opened on Friday, Aug. 20. The cost is $300 for the full session. For more information and to register, visit ALFlintridge.org, email programs@alflintridge.org or call (818)790-2211.

