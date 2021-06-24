Allan F. Daily High School and Verdugo Academy Graduation

Allan F. Daily High School and Verdugo Academy’s graduation ceremony was held outdoors this year in a socially-distanced event at Glendale High School’s Moyse Field on Friday, June 11. The two schools shared a ceremony highlighting the students’ achievements and included speeches by Anthony Faalnik and Agatha Grigorian of Allan F. Daily High School and Verdugo Academy, respectively.

Awards were presented by Lonny Root and Christin Molino, with GUSD Superintendent Vivian Ekchian presenting the graduating class and Shant Sahakian of the GUSD Board of Education conferring the diplomas. In total, the Class of 2021 for Allan F. Daily High School and Verdugo Academy awarded approximately 100 diplomas to students. Each of the graduates in attendance was given the opportunity to present a rose to an individual who impacted their life this past year.

