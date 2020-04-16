Alma M. Barba

October 1, 1917 – April 8, 2020

Alma Barba passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020, at the age of 102½ as a result of injuries from a fall. She was born October 1, 1917, in Lexington, Massachusetts. She married Louis Barba, (predeceased) her husband of 52 years, in May 1944.

She was a resident of La Canada Flintridge from 1956 until moving to The Regency Fair Oaks Assisted Living Facility in Pasadena in 2018.

Alma lived a long active healthy life. She was a member and past president of the La Canada Flintridge Women’s Club, member of the Thursday Club, Children’s Home Society, and Ahead With Horses. She volunteered with seniors for the La Canada Assistance League.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Dan and Cathy Barba, Lois and Chris Madison, Maria and Greg Gardner; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Alma was a strong presence in her family and will be greatly missed. No funeral arrangements at this time. There will be a family Mass in the future.