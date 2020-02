Members of the Alverno Heights Academy community gathered recently to attend the school’s “Stock the Cellar” event. More than 70 people brought donations of wine and spirits for the silent auction that will take place at the annual gala on Saturday, March 10. In exchange, guests were treated to an evening of food, wine and light jazz at the home of board member and co-chair Julie Dyer-Lopez. Susana Torres also co-chaired the evening.