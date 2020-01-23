Annual Empty House Party Full of Design Patrons

Nearly 250 design enthusiasts and patrons of the arts attended the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts’ annual Empty House Party. The Locke House is a 1937 federal-country estate home that was designed by Hollywood’s society architect, Gerard R. Colcord, in Arcadia. The home was featured in Architectural Digest magazine in 1939.

Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts’ annual fundraiser, the Pasadena Showcase House of Design, is one of the oldest, largest and most successful house and garden tours in the country. Now in its 56th year, the Showcase House is visited by approximately 25,000 guests annually.